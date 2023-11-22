US sticks to ‘policy of divide and rule’ - Azerbaijani political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

When referring to the United States, one should specifically mean Joe Biden-lead democrats in power, Rizvan Huseynov, an Azerbaijani political scientist told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that four years of Biden’s presidential term are coming to an end.

“The Democrats are striving to trigger chaos in the regions where they have lost control. At present, such attempts are visible in the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Ukraine. The democrats are well aware that elections will inevitably be the focus of attention next year, and policy stumbles are expected. Therefore, the US is trying to destabilize the situation in certain regions,” he added.

The political scientist also stressed that certain countries continue to use Armenia as a tool.

News.Az