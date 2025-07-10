Yandex metrika counter

US stock futures, dollar dip as Trump tariffs stir market jitters

  • Economics
  • Share
US stock futures, dollar dip as Trump tariffs stir market jitters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. equity futures and the dollar slipped Thursday as markets reacted to President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement, including a 50% levy on copper and new duties on multiple countries.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while the dollar index edged down 0.1%, reflecting growing investor concern over renewed trade tensions. Treasury yields and Asian shares remained largely flat, while Bitcoin hovered near a record high reached on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The market jitters followed Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on Brazilian goods and issue fresh trade letters targeting more than a dozen countries. Brazilian markets saw sharp declines in response.

Meanwhile, demand at Japan’s 20-year government bond auction came in below the 12-month average, adding to cautious investor sentiment across global markets.

Analysts warn that the escalation in trade measures could weigh on economic growth and spur inflationary pressures globally.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      