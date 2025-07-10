US stock futures, dollar dip as Trump tariffs stir market jitters

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. equity futures and the dollar slipped Thursday as markets reacted to President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcement, including a 50% levy on copper and new duties on multiple countries.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while the dollar index edged down 0.1%, reflecting growing investor concern over renewed trade tensions. Treasury yields and Asian shares remained largely flat, while Bitcoin hovered near a record high reached on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The market jitters followed Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on Brazilian goods and issue fresh trade letters targeting more than a dozen countries. Brazilian markets saw sharp declines in response.

Meanwhile, demand at Japan’s 20-year government bond auction came in below the 12-month average, adding to cautious investor sentiment across global markets.

Analysts warn that the escalation in trade measures could weigh on economic growth and spur inflationary pressures globally.

News.Az