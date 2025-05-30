US stock futures edge lower following court decision on Trump’s tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Friday following an appeals court decision to reinstate the majority of President Donald Trump’s broad trade tariffs.

The move adds to investor uncertainty ahead of key inflation data due later in the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT), Dow Jones Futures fell 35 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures dropped 7 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped xx points, or 0.2%.

The decision of the appeal court to allow President Trump’s tariffs to remain in place until next week is the latest dose of uncertainty for investors to contend with as the month comes to an end.

Yet Wall Street is set to post strong gains in May, with the broad-based S&P 500 adding more than 6% this month, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surging 10% in that time, and the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining around 4%.

Investors were also skittish before key PCE price index data for April, due on Friday. The reading is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, and is likely to factor into the outlook for interest rates.

The core PCE price index for April, a measure which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.1% on a monthly basis, up from the previous flat figure.

This would result in an annual rise of 2.5%, a touch below the 2.6% gain seen the prior month.

However, there could be some volatility attached to this release given the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s trade policies, and how importers reacted to the on-off imposition of tariffs.

News.Az