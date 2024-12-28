US stocks and dollar experience pullback as 2024 draws to close

US stocks and dollar experience pullback as 2024 draws to close

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stocks wrapped up Christmas week with a modest pullback after strong double-digit gains, while the dollar also saw slight losses, reflecting profit-taking in low-volume markets heading into the final weekend of 2024.

Even with its slight loss on Friday, the U.S. dollar was headed for an almost 7% annual gain, as traders anticipated robust U.S. growth, as well as tax cuts, tariffs and deregulation by the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, would make the Federal Reserve cautious on rate-cutting well into 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Selling in Wall Street's main indexes gathered steam through the morning, chilling the mood after the week started out showing the hallmarks of a classic year-end rally to crown what was already a stellar year.Leading the decline were high-flying "Magnificent 7" stocks like Tesla which slid 4.9%, along with Amazon.com, Microsoft and Nvidia.The S&P 500 fell 1.11%, leaving Wall Street's benchmark with a 0.67% weekly gain. The Nasdaq Composite tab ended down 1.49%, having been down more than 2% during the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.77%.For 2024, the Dow is up 14%, the S&P 500 is up 25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 31%.MSCI's broad global share index fell 0.59% on Friday, and was 1.45% higher for the week.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, marking a 1.5% weekly rise, while Tokyo's Nikkei (.N225) rose 1.8%.Europe's Stoxx 600 rose 0.67% on Friday and was about 1% higher for the week.

News.Az