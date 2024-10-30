US stocks edge lower after disappointing GDP release; Alphabet surges
U.S. stocks edged lower Wednesday, hit by a disappointing growth update, but losses have been curtailed by a surge in Google owner Alphabet after the technology giant reported strong quarterly earnings, News.Az reports citing Investing.
At 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32 points, or 0.1%, the S&P 500 index dropped 6 points, or 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite slipped 5 points, or 0.1%.
US Q3 GDP disappoints
Data released earlier Wednesday showed that the US economy grew at a slower than expected rate in the third quarter, with gross domestic product in the world's largest economy rising by 2.8% in the July-September period.
Economists had predicted the figure would match the second quarter's pace of 3.0%.
The equivalent data out of the eurozone, released earlier Wednesday, surprised to the upside, with growth coming in at 0.4% on the quarter, above the 0.2% growth forecast.
Additionally, ADP private sector employment grew by 233,000, an increase from the revised 159,000 last month, a precursor of Friday's widely-watched nonfarm payrolls data.
These readings are likely to factor into the outlook for interest rates, and come before a Fed meeting next week where the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by a smaller 25 basis points.
Volatility in stock markets is also expected to pick up in anticipation of the 2024 presidential election, with voting set for November 5. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set for a tight race, although recent polls and prediction markets showed Trump gaining some ground.
