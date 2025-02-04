US stocks fluctuate, dollar jumps amid growing trade tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures fluctuated, the dollar surged, and Hong Kong shares pulled back from two-month highs on Tuesday as escalating tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing stoked concerns of a broader and more damaging trade conflict.

"(The) trade war story remains alive and well and this has a lot further to play out," said Shane Oliver chief economist at AMP in Sydney as prices skidded around on news headlines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

S&P 500 futures, which had bounced in relief that Mexico and Canada cut deals to delay a U.S. tariff hit, swung to a 0.2% loss. European futures fell 0.1% and the euro sank beneath $1.02 on nerves Europe gets dragged in.

Renewed selling pressure hit the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso.

The dollar index was last up 0.2% at 108.78.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng (.HSI), which had scaled 2025 highs on expectations that China, too, would negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump, pared gains to trade about 2% higher.

An additional 10% U.S. tariff on Chinese exports took effect at 0501 GMT, and minutes later Beijing announced it was investigating Google and imposing tariffs on imports of U.S. oil, coal, gas, cars and farm equipment from Feb. 10.

"The situation is still very fluid. I'm anticipating heightened uncertainty, dollar strength and USDCNH above 7.40," said Jeff Ng, head of Asia macro strategy at SMBC in Singapore.

The offshore yuan slid to 7.3236 per dollar after the U.S. tariffs took effect and the more liquid Australian dollar , often seen as a proxy for the yuan, fell 0.7% to $0.6180.

Chinese markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year break, with investors focusing on where China fixes the currency trading band on Wednesday morning for clues to its negotiating stance.

Trump's press secretary said he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days, but unlike the North Americans, it is less clear where they will find common ground.

