US stocks mostly lower; corporate earnings to the fore

At 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 dropped 50 points, or 0.9%, and NASDAQ Composite slipped 300 points, or 1.6%.The Wall Street indexes have continued to fall, after steep losses on Friday, as the stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls spurred increased conviction that rates will fall slowly this year.With a potential revival of inflation one of the key risks facing stock markets, Wednesday’s consumer price index will be closely watched.Economists are expecting the December CPI to show a 2.9% year-over-year increase, which would be faster than the preceding month's pace of 2.7%. On a month-on-month basis, the figure is tipped to match November's reading of 0.3%.While the Fed was confident that inflation had moderated enough to start cutting interest rates in September, the pace of annual price gains has remained above the Fed's 2% target. The Fed now projects inflation will rise 2.5% in 2025.The central bank was also recently seen expressing some concerns over expansionary and protectionist policies under incoming President Donald Trump, which could underpin inflation and interest rates in the long term.Investors were now looking to the fourth-quarter earnings season, which is set to begin in earnest this week with prints from several major Wall Street banks.JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are due to report on Wednesday.Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report on Thursday, as will major insurer Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).Ahead of this, Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock fell 4% after the retailer said it expects fourth-quarter net sales to be slightly below the low-end of the previously issued range.Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock slumped 14% despite the retailer lifting its annual net sales growth target for the current quarter, with the increase not enough to reassure investors the company could keep up the recent growth rate.Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock plummeted 24% after the drugmaker cut its 2025 sales forecast by $1 billion on Monday, hurt by a slow launch of its respiratory syncytial virus shot and weak demand for COVID-19 vaccines.This week’s earnings are also set to define the next leg of movement for Wall Street, as a mix of rate jitters and profit-taking at lofty valuations also battered U.S. stocks over the past month.Oil prices climbed strongly Monday, continuing last week’s gains after the announcement of additional US sanctions on Russian producers and ships, potentially serving as a major logistical headwind to crude flows.By 09:35 ET, the US crude futures (WTI) climbed 1.1% to $76.59 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 1.1% to $80.63 a barrel.Both contracts have risen by more than 6% since the middle of last week, when the wider sanctions on Russian oil were first mooted, before being confirmed on Friday.The new sanctions included producers Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as almost 200 vessels that have shipped Russian oil. The moves may push China and India, the world's top and third-largest oil importers respectively, to source more crude elsewhere, boosting prices and shipping costs.

