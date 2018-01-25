US strongly supports Southern Gas Corridor – State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States strongly supports the Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, a senior US State Department official told Trend.

The country welcomes the opportunity to continue to participate in the annual Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Meeting, to be held in Baku Feb.15, noted the official.

"The Advisory Council Meeting brings together critical government and industry stakeholders from across the region, providing a vital opportunity for the United States to work with our partners and allies to help ensure the successful completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project and address threats to European diversification efforts," the State Department official added.

The Southern Gas Corridor, worth $41.5 billion, is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern News.Az Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

