“We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country," Trump says in an andress to Congress, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Prices rose significantly during the first two years under Biden - with inflation hitting a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Inflation was previously above 9% in 1981, which is more than 40 years ago, but not quite the 48 years claimed by Trump. It has also been much higher than that at several other points in US history.

Controlling rising prices has been one of President Trump’s key priorities.

The most recent data shows prices rose 3.0% in January, which was a six-month high, slightly higher than had been expected and well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%.

News.Az