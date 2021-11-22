U.S. supports Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure Europe's energy security: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States supports Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure the energy security of Europe, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

The American diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is doing everything possible to ensure Europe’s energy security.

“The United States has already provided support for the Southern Gas Corridor. Our position on this issue will remain unchanged,” Litzenberger added.

News.Az