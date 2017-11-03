U.S. supports peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict, says ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States supports a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said on Friday, APA reported.

As for the recent meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Geneva, the U.S. ambassador recalled the relevant statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.



“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs made a statement on the last meeting of the presidents. We support the work on organizing a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. We hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. It’s important to resolve the conflict peacefully,” added Cekuta.

