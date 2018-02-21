U.S. supports transparent and credible electoral process - Envoy Cekuta

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. stands for transparent and credible electoral process, said U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta, APA reported.

“We are in the first stage of this work yet. I know that there is a team of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, coming up over here in the coming days to look at election preparations,” the ambassador said responding to a question about whether the U.S. will send an observation mission for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador reminded that U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink made certain remarks about the election while visiting Azerbaijan.

“I want to quote the remarks of U.S. Secretary of Stat Rex Tillerson about the elections in Egypt. His point was that in Egypt and all countries, the U.S. supports transparent and credible electoral process, and all citizens being given the right and opportunity to participate freely and fairly. This is something which we will be looking at and make a decision of,” he added.

The next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018.

News.Az

News.Az