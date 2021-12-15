US supports Turkey, Armenia normalization steps

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States supports steps taken by Turkey and Armenia to normalize ties, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday after neighboring countries announced they intend to mend relations, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We welcome and strongly support statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on appointing Special Envoys to discuss the process of normalization," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"Armenia has always been and remains ready for the process of normalization of relations with Turkey, without preconditions," Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"We assess positively the statement of the foreign minister of Turkey on the appointment of a special representative for the normalization of relations, and confirm that the Armenian side also will appoint a special representative for dialogue."

On Monday, Cavusoglu announced: "We will respectively nominate with Armenia special representatives for normalization."

"We will also start Yerevan-Istanbul charter flights in the coming period," he told Parliament in Ankara.

The borders between the two countries have been closed for decades and diplomatic relations have been on hold.

Armenia and Turkey signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 to restore ties and open their shared border after decades, but the deal was never ratified and ties have remained tense.

