US thanks Azerbaijan for its important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security

US thanks Azerbaijan for its important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security

US thanks Azerbaijan for its important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is grateful to Azerbaijan for its important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, told journalists in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“We are grateful to Azerbaijan for its role in ensuring energy security, especially during the crisis,” Venkataraman noted.

He also underlined the importance of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in the field of renewable energy sources: “While natural gas is still important, the issue of developing renewable energy is no less important.”

He added that the US companies are interested in participating in projects for the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, in particular in the field of solar and wind energy.

News.Az