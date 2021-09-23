US thanks Azerbaijan for support in evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

The United States thanks Azerbaijan for the support of its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, tweeted.

Nuland also noted that she was glad to meet with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The meeting between Nuland and Bayramov took place during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 21. The sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

News.Az