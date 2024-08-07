US threatens Turkey with consequences for exports to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Commerce has added 18 Turkish companies to the "Entity List" due to their trade with Russia. This means that American companies will need to obtain special licenses to sell sensitive components to these Turkish companies.Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Turkey's export of high-priority military goods to Russia and potential intermediaries such as Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has significantly increased. In the first six months of this year, exports reached $85 million, substantially higher than the $27 million during the same period in 2022, according to data from Turkish customs analyzed by the Financial Times.Experts suggest that part of these shipments may involve so-called "phantom trade," where goods disappear and do not reach the markets of their intended destinations. Despite the increase in Turkey's export of sensitive goods to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, these countries' imports of such goods have not risen.However, Turkey's export of military goods has slightly decreased compared to the peak levels of 2023. The US Treasury attributes this decline to an executive order by the Biden administration, which allows any foreign financial company conducting transactions with sanctioned Russian companies to be considered as directly working with the Russian military-industrial base.A representative of the trade department noted that the tightening of positions has led to a sharp increase in the costs Russia incurs for importing American goods from Turkey. He added, "There has been some progress recently, but it is not enough."

News.Az