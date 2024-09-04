US to accuse Russia of interfering in 2024 election

+ ↺ − 16 px

US media reports that the United States will accuse Russia of conducting a sustained campaign to interfere in the November presidential election, News.Az reports citing BBC .

The Biden administration is expected to address the Kremlin's efforts to influence public opinion with a series of actions including criminal charges, according to CBS, the BBC's partner in the US.The Russian state media network RT - formerly Russia Today - would be a major focus of the US efforts, according to CNN.Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce sanctions or other law enforcement action on Wednesday.US officials warn that a growing number of foreign adversaries have attempted to interfere with its elections since Russia's efforts in 2016.In June, a group of hackers linked to the Iranian government successfully breached the Donald Trump campaign and leaked some of its internal documents.

News.Az