US to accuse Russia of interfering in 2024 election
US media reports that the United States will accuse Russia of conducting a sustained campaign to interfere in the November presidential election, News.Az reports citing BBC .The Biden administration is expected to address the Kremlin's efforts to influence public opinion with a series of actions including criminal charges, according to CBS, the BBC's partner in the US.
The Russian state media network RT - formerly Russia Today - would be a major focus of the US efforts, according to CNN.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce sanctions or other law enforcement action on Wednesday.
US officials warn that a growing number of foreign adversaries have attempted to interfere with its elections since Russia's efforts in 2016.
In June, a group of hackers linked to the Iranian government successfully breached the Donald Trump campaign and leaked some of its internal documents.