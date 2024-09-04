Yandex metrika counter

US to accuse Russia of interfering in 2024 election

US to accuse Russia of interfering in 2024 election

US media reports that the United States will accuse Russia of conducting a sustained campaign to interfere in the November presidential election, News.Az reports citing BBC .

The Biden administration is expected to address the Kremlin's efforts to influence public opinion with a series of actions including criminal charges, according to CBS, the BBC's partner in the US.

The Russian state media network RT - formerly Russia Today - would be a major focus of the US efforts, according to CNN.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce sanctions or other law enforcement action on Wednesday.

US officials warn that a growing number of foreign adversaries have attempted to interfere with its elections since Russia's efforts in 2016.

In June, a group of hackers linked to the Iranian government successfully breached the Donald Trump campaign and leaked some of its internal documents.

