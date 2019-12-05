US to continue pursuing dialogue with Turkey over S-400s, defense official says

US to continue pursuing dialogue with Turkey over S-400s, defense official says

The U.S. will continue to engage in dialogue with Turkey to convince it to give up the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood said Wednesday, Daily Sabah reported.

The S-400 system has been a sticking point between Turkey and the U.S. for some time now. Washington has argued that it would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose its advanced fifth-generation F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, has rejected calls to back out of the deal, emphasizing that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would therefore pose no threat to the alliance.

Ankara also pointed out that the U.S. decision against selling Patriots led Turkey to seek out other sellers, adding that Russia offered it a better deal, including technology transfers.

Turkey even proposed setting up a commission to clarify any technical issues. But the U.S. has so far not responded to the proposal.

The acquisition of the Russian system prompted the Trump administration to remove Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in July. Ankara was formerly a major buyer and manufacturer in the program.

Tensions deepened in the following months, especially after Turkey received its first shipment of the Russian equipment. Washington warned it would impose sanctions beyond removing Turkey from the F-35 program.

The Ankara-Moscow S-400 deal was inked in December 2017, when the parties signed a $2.5-billion agreement for two batteries of the S-400, which is Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system, in use since 2007.

The deliveries of the S-400s began in July and were completed in mid-September.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the systems would be fully deployed by April 2020.

