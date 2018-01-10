US to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Friday

The Trump administration is expected to decide on January 12 whether to continue to waive US penalties on Iran, as agreed under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein said.

US President Donald Trump was expected to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the White House later in the week ahead of the decision.

"We would expect a decision on Friday. And there have been ongoing discussions regarding this," Reuters cited Goldstein as saying.

