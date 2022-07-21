US to give Ukrainian refugees Russian assets confiscated by sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Justice called on Congress to transfer the Russian assets withdrawn by sanctions to Ukrainian refugees, Deputy Attorney General of the United States Lisa Monaco told the Aspen Security Forum, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We are talking about it and we’re asking Congress for the authority to give them the proceeds of these ill-gotten gains," she said when asked by the moderator whether the US authorities could transfer the assets withdrawn as a result of sanctions against Moscow to Ukrainian refugees.

Monaco said in late June the US administration hoped the steps taken by Congress would help turn the assets withdrawn from Russian businessmen to the advantage of Ukraine.

News.Az