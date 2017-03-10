US to host anti-İS coalition summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. will host a meeting of coalition foreign ministers and senior leaders later this month, the State Department announced on Thursday, APA reports quoting Anadolu agency.

The March 22 gathering will be the first full meeting of the 68-member coalition since December 2014, the department said in a statement, noting that the anti-IS fight is at a "key moment.



"We are at an important stage of the fight against ISIS and will use this Ministerial to accelerate international efforts to defeat ISIS in the remaining areas it holds in Iraq and Syria and maximize pressure on its branches, affiliates, and networks," it said, referring to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, another name for ISIS.



In addition to "a detailed discussion" of the coalition's priorities in advancing the military campaign, the ministers will address Iraq and Syria's ongoing humanitarian crises.



Smaller groups of countries have regularly met since the December 2014 meeting.



Coalition foreign ministers last met in Washington in July 2016, the department said, noting that political leaders last met in Berlin, Germany last November.

News.Az

