US to impose sanctions against those included in ‘Kremlin List’ in near future - Mnuchin

The US administration plans to impose sanctions against certain persons included in the so-called ‘Kremlin List’ in the near future, US Treasury Secretary Steve

"We are actively working on those sanctions. You should expect them in the near future," he said in a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when commenting on further plans to implement the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which allows the US government to sanction third parties for their deals with Russian defense sector companies, TASS reports.

According to Mnuchin, the area of "intelligence and defense sector" has been delegated to the State Department, while the Treasury Department is responsible for Russia’s "oligarchs and government leaders."

On January 29, the US Department of Treasury published the unclassified version of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’. The document includes the names of 210 Russian officials, major businessmen and CEOs of state companies. The US Treasury Department claimed this is not a sanction list as no restrictions or bans apply to the listed persons in the United States.

