Yandex metrika counter

US to provide $169 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
US to provide $169 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide more than $169 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kyiv said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The additional provision of cash will empower Ukrainians affected by the conflict to access shelter, food, and medical assistance.

The White House announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine, including additional HIMARS missile systems.

The United States also promised to provide Ukraine with $360 million in humanitarian assistance.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      