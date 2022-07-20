US to provide $169 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide more than $169 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kyiv said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The additional provision of cash will empower Ukrainians affected by the conflict to access shelter, food, and medical assistance.

The White House announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine, including additional HIMARS missile systems.

The United States also promised to provide Ukraine with $360 million in humanitarian assistance.

