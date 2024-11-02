US to provide $425 million in military assistance to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, the Pentagon revealed an extra $425 million in military aid for Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Pentagon said the package is the Biden administration's sixty-ninth tranche of equipment provided to Ukraine since August 2021.It "will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defense interceptors; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," it added.It came as US officials said North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to Russia in war against Ukraine.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that 8,000 North Korean troops were in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border. He expected them to go into war against Ukraine in the "coming days."

