US to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak (R), Ukrainian FM Andriy Sybiga (2nd R), US Secretary of State Rubio (2nd L) and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz (L) meeting in Jeddah on March 11. Photo: AFP

The United States agreed on Tuesday to restart military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after Kyiv expressed support for Washington's proposal of a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, according to a joint statement from both countries.

After more than eight hours of talks with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would now take the offer to Russia, and the ball is in Moscow's court, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Our hope is that the Russians will answer 'yes' as quickly as possible, so we can get to the second phase of this, which is real negotiations," Rubio told reporters, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rubio said Washington wanted a full agreement with both Russia and Ukraine "as soon as possible."

"Every day that goes by, this war continues, people die, people are bombed, people are hurt on both sides of this conflict," he said.

How Moscow would respond was far from certain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to discussing a peace deal, but he and his diplomats have repeatedly stated they are against a ceasefire and would seek a deal that safeguards Russia's long-term security.

Putin told his Security Council on January 20 that there "should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace."

He has also ruled out territorial concessions and said Ukraine must withdraw fully from four Ukrainian regions claimed and partly controlled by Russia.

"Any agreements - with all the understanding of the need for compromise - on our terms, not on American," an influential Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign ministry said after the U.S-Ukraine talks on Tuesday only that it did not rule out contacts with U.S. representatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was in Saudi Arabia but did not participate in the talks, said the ceasefire was a "positive proposal," that covers the frontline in the conflict, not just fighting by air and sea.

News.Az