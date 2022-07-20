US to send Ukraine additional HIRMARS: White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is preparing to send Ukraine additional HIMARS rocket artillery systems and ammunition, said John Kirby, the NSC coordinator for strategic communications at The White House, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He stressed that the US will continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance.

“Later this week, the Biden administration will announce the next arms and equipment package for Ukraine. This will be the sixteenth such disbursement in support of Ukraine since the President took office. The package will include more highly mobile modern HIMARS missile systems, which Ukrainians use very effectively,” Kirby said.

He also said that the new assistance package will provide Ukraine with shells and ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems.

News.Az