US to send Ukraine air defence missiles in next aid package

The Biden administration will provide Ukraine with $150 million worth of weapons and ammunition, including HAWK air defence interceptors and 155-millimetre artillery munitions, two US officials said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The weapons aid package is expected to be unveiled on Monday, the officials said, declining to be named because the package was not public.The administration is responding to Ukraine's desperate requests for air defence support as Russia has pounded Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks via aerial attacks.The US began shipping HAWK interceptor missiles to Ukraine in 2022 as an upgrade to the shoulder-launched Stinger air defence missile systems - a smaller, shorter-range system.The MIM-23 HAWK - an acronym for "Homing All the Way Killer" - was introduced in the 1950s and upgraded over the years to deal with jamming and other countermeasures. It was eventually exported to more than a dozen countries, according to the US Army Aviation and Missile Life Cycle Management Command.In addition to the HAWK interceptors and 155-millimetre artillery munitions, the package will include other munitions and equipment to support Ukraine's defence needs, the sources added.The package will come from Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to quickly transfer defence articles and services from US stocks to support allies.The US has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion in military aid since 2022.

News.Az