US top diplomat repeats allegations against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is repeating the Trump administration’s anti-Iran allegations.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department on Tuesday, he American top diplomat accused Tehran of violating spirit of the nuclear deal, which also involves the UK, Russia, Germany, China, and France, according to PressTV.

The US has recently imposed new sanctions on Iran based on the argument, citing Iran’s missile program and claims of “destabilizing” the region.

This is while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has on numerous occasions confirmed Iran’s full compliance with the nuclear agreement.

Tillerson, a former ExxonMobil CEO, said he would seek to counter what he claimed was Iran’s “expansionist” policies by turning to Washington’s friends in the Middle East.

News.Az

News.Az