US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on Armenian company

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a company registered in Armenia, which acted as the main sales agent for Iranian Mahan Air airline in Armenia.

According to the press service of the department, Armenia based Flight Travel LLC acted on behalf of Mahan Air and “fail to heed our warnings expose themselves to severe sanctions risk.”

“Sanctionable activities may include marketing services, procurement of aircraft parts and equipment, maintenance contracts, airline ground services, catering, interline transfer and codeshare agreements, and refueling contracts,” the source said.

According to the statement, Mahan Air plays “an integral role supporting the IRGC-QF and its proxies in Syria by transporting personnel and weapons.”

