U.S. Treasury expects to borrow record $3 trillion in second quarter

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said it plans to borrow nearly $3 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 - a record for any quarter - as the federal government contends with the impact of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

In a statement, Treasury said it would borrow $2.999 trillion during the April-June quarter, $3.055 trillion more than its previous estimate, assuming an end-June cash balance of $800 billion.

“It is larger than what we would typically do in a year,” a senior Treasury official said. The Treasury’s net borrowing last fiscal year, for example, was $1.28 trillion.

In February, Treasury said it expected to pay down $56 billion in net marketable debt in the April-June period.

Treasury said it expects to borrow $677 billion during the July-September quarter, assuming an end-September cash balance of $800 billion.

