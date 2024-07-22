US, UK carry out airstrikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

US and British warplanes launched fresh airstrikes in Hajjah and Al Hudaydah provinces in Yemen on Sunday, the Houthi group said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

At least two airstrikes targeted the Buhais area in the northwestern province of Hajjah.Four more strikes hit Ras Issa in the Salif district of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen.No details were provided about casualties or damage.There was no comment yet from the US or Britain on the Houthi claim.Sunday’s attacks came one day after at least six people were killed and 83 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the port of Al Hudaydah, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.Israel claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it was a "direct response" to a drone attack launched by the Houthi group on Tel Aviv on Friday, which killed an Israeli and injured 10 others.

News.Az