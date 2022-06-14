US, Ukraine ink memorandum on agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the US Department of Agriculture have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the agricultural sector, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

According to the ministry, the document envisages the strengthening of cooperation in the agricultural and food sectors between the two countries, as well as the establishment of a strong partnership to address food security issues.

The Ukrainian and US sides also agreed to cooperate and exchange information in the field of horticulture and animal husbandry, including agricultural statistics, exchange of data on climate conditions to increase productivity. They also agreed to exchange information on food security needs and provide support amid limited resources and supply chain disruptions.

