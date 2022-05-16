US, Ukrainian defense chiefs hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held another phone conversation, News.Az reports.

Austin said on Twitter that he discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart the situation on the battlefield.

“I spoke again today to Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s capability needs,” he tweeted.

The US defense chief also briefed Reznikov on his phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on May 13.

Austin also reiterated US’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

News.Az