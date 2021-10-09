US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland to visit Moscow

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Moscow on October 11 where she will meet with high-ranking Russian officials and discuss a number of bilateral regional and global issues, a statement by the press service of the US Department of State said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Following the visit to the Russian capital, she will visit Beirut and London.

At the end of September, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the question of issuing an entry visa to Nuland was being considered. On September 25, when asked if Nuland's visit was a possibility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State were preparing a number of contacts.

Nuland was denied a Russian visa in May 2019. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the diplomat was blacklisted in response to US sanctions.

News.Az