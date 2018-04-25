US urges all parties in Armenia to engage in constructive dialogue

US called all parties in Armenia for constructive dialogue to ensure peaceful transition of power, said State Department spokesman Heather Nauert.

"We call on all parties for constructive dialogue within the framework of the Armenian Constitution to ensure a peaceful transition of power that would flow within the framework of the law", she said.

Mass rallies broke out in Yerevan and other Armenian cities on April 13 following former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as prime minister. The opposition accused him of ineffective governance and worsening the economic situation in the country.

On April 23, Serzh Sargsyan resigned as Armenian prime minister.

