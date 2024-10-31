US urges China to act against North Korea and Russia's destabilizing actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. has expressed concerns to China about "destabilizing" actions by North Korea and Russia, according to a State Department spokesperson, confirming the deployment of approximately 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia, News.Az reports citing American military news.

China, one of North Korea’s few traditional allies, has recently been under growing pressure to serve as a responsible stakeholder as the U.S. and its allies worry that the deployment of said North Korean troops will dangerously escalate the Ukrainian war.“We have been making clear to China for some time that they have an influential voice in the region, and they should be concerned about steps that Russia has taken to undermine stability. They should be concerned about steps that North Korea has taken to undermine stability and security,” said Matthew Miller during a press briefing on Monday.The Chinese foreign ministry said last week that it did not have information on the North’s troop deployment to Russia and called for a multilateral solution to the conflict.“Our position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. We always believe that all parties need to promote the de-escalation of the situation and strive for a political settlement,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Friday.If Beijing moves beyond the current denial phase and becomes worried about North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine, its role as the main economic and diplomatic benefactor of Kim Jong Un’s regime in Pyongyang gives it many tools, said analysts.“North Korea still clearly needs China for economic support, which Russia is not in a position to give,” Naoko Aoki of the RAND Corporation think tank told Radio Free Asia’s Mandarin service last week.“If the past is any guide, China’s pressure on North Korea, if it takes place, is likely to be applied quietly and will be difficult to observe from the outside,” she added.‘Very dangerous’The U.S. National Security Council, or NSC, confirmed that North Korea had sent around 10,000 troops to eastern Russia, and they will likely augment Russian forces near Ukraine “over the next several weeks.”“We believe that North Korea has sent around 10,000 total soldiers to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks,” a NSC spokesperson said on Monday.“A portion of those soldiers has already moved closer to Ukraine.”The spokesperson’s remarks came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that North Korean troops had been deployed to Russia’s western front-line Kursk region.U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted the danger of the deployment in his first public comment on North Korea’s troops, and went on to refer to recent reports of former President Donald Trump’s contacts with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.“Very dangerous, very dangerous,” Biden told reporters when asked about the troops, after casting an early ballot on Monday at the state of Delaware Department of Elections.“The idea that Kamala’s opponent’s talking to Putin and discussing what should be done … I mean, anyway,” Biden added without elaborating, referring to Trump’s opponent in next week’s U.S. presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris.

News.Az