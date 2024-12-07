US urges citizens to leave Syria

The United States has urged its citizens to immediately leave Syria due to the ongoing clashes.

“The security situation in Syria continues to be volatile and unpredictable with active clashes between armed groups throughout the country,” the US Department of State said in a statement, News.Az reports.The Department of State also urged US citizens to depart Syria now while commercial options remain available in Damascus.“US citizens who choose not to depart Syria or are unable to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for extended periods. The Aleppo International Airport is closed,” the statement said.It recalled that the US Embassy in Damascus suspended its operations in 2012. The US government is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to US citizens in Syria. The Czech Republic serves as the protecting power for US interests in Syria.“US citizens in Syria who are in need of emergency assistance but are unable to reach the US Interests Section of the Embassy of Czechia, should contact the US Embassy in Amman, Jordan,” the statement added.

