US Vice President Harris tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is not exhibiting symptoms, a spokesperson said, at a time when there has been an increase in cases among White House staffers, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden due to their travel schedules, her press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said. Harris will isolate and return to the White House when she tests negative, Allen added.

After consultation with her physicians, Harris was prescribed and has taken antiviral drug Paxlovid, Allen said.

