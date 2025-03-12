US Vice President JD Vance was criticized by his cousin for his stance on Ukraine (VIDEO)

​Nate Vance, a former U.S. Marine, served as a volunteer fighter in Ukraine from 2022 to January 2025 with the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion, News.Az reports citing CNN.

In a recent interview, he criticized his cousin, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump, labeling them as "Vladimir Putin's useful idiots" due to their approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Nate expressed disappointment over JD's treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a White House meeting on February 28, suggesting it was an "ambush of absolute bad faith." He also noted that despite his attempts to contact JD to share his firsthand experiences, he received no response. ​

In response, JD Vance acknowledged his cousin's criticisms but chose not to engage in a public dispute. He expressed love and respect for Nate, clarifying that Nate had not exhausted all means to reach him, such as contacting family members with whom JD is in regular communication. JD reiterated his willingness to talk to Nate, emphasizing his enduring affection despite their differing views.

