US Vice President to participate in Trump-Putin phone conversation Saturday

Mike Pence will participate in the planned telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Sputnik reports.

US Vice President Mike Pence will participate in the planned telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the White House announced.

"In the afternoon [of Saturday], the Vice President will join the President to speak with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin," the White House weekend guidance and press schedule for Saturday announced on Friday night.

News.Az