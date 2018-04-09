US vows measures against nations violating anti-Russian sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was signed by US President Donald Trump in August 2017, TASS reports.

The US authorities will take punitive actions against any nation or entity that violates sanctions against Russia based on the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a spokesman for the State Department said.

"We are fully implementing CAATSA as intended by Congress and will not hesitate to sanction any nation or entity that violates the Act," the spokesman said, answering a question about Washington’s potential attempts to exert pressure on Moscow through restrictions.

The US Treasury Department refused to comment on how it plans to continue its sanctions policy against Moscow. "Treasury does not telegraph sanctions or comment on prospective actions," it said.

The Act toughens sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea and warns US and foreign companies against making cooperation agreements or contracts with Russian defense companies and intelligence agencies. The US administration representatives claimed that they managed to stonewall Russia’s contracts worth several billion dollars.

The US officials earlier said they would try to talk Turkey out of buying Russia’s S-400 Triumf missile systems. However, Ankara stated many times that the deal would be fulfilled. Several other countries, including India, are showing interest in the S-400.

On April 6, the United States imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and legal entities, including Russia’s biggest arms trader Rosobornexport, Russian Financial Corporation and Rusal aluminium giant. The US blacklisted Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin, owner of Renova Group Viktor Vekselberg, Director General of Surgutneftegaz Vladimir Bogdanov, member of Sibur’s board of directors Kirill Shamalov, businessmen Igor Rotenberg, Oleg Deripaska and Suleiman Kerimov.

