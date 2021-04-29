U.S. wants to do whatever can to help rebuild liberated Azerbaijani lands – former ambassador

There are so many common and strategic interests between the United States and Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

As for a phone conversation that took place between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday, Bryza said. “It is important that Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. As President Aliyev made clear at the “New Vision for South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation” international conference” held two weeks ago, no senior person from the U.S. administration called any senior official of the Azerbaijani government at that time [during the recent war]. Of course, it’s important for such a phone call to have taken place.”

The former diplomat stressed that the U.S. wants to do whatever can to help stabilize and rebuild Azerbaijan and its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

He said the U.S. has many other interests regarding Azerbaijan. “Whether it will be energy or security on behalf on European allies, or embracing Azerbaijan for what it is, which is a multiethnic secular state with large Muslim majority and tolerance is a cornerstone of the country’s culture,” Bryza added.

