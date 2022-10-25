US wants to see stable Caucasus region: State Department

The US wants to see a stable Caucasus region, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press conference, News.Az reports.

Commenting on recent military exercises conducted by Iran on the border with Azerbaijan, he noted that the US wants to see a stable Caucasus region and the country made its interest in this very clear.

“We work both with Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate tensions between those two countries and to work to de-escalate any broader tensions that may arise,” Price added.

