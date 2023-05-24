US welcomes Armenian PM's recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the recognition of the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, are considered to be progress, Erin Elizabeth McKee, USAID (United States Agency for International Development) Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, said at a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on May 23, News.Az reports citing Trend.

"At a four-hour press conference, the Armenian prime minister publicly declared the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan for the first time. This was the first item that was discussed by the parties," she added.

News.Az