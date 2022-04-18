US welcomes Azerbaijani president’s commitment to peace talks with Armenia: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States welcomes Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s commitment to peace negotiations with Armenia, the State Department Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The United States welcomes Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recent comments on peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, the recent bilateral FM call between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s commitment to peace negotiations,” the State Department Bureau noted.

“At the same time, Assistant Secretary Donfried is sending Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer to the region this week to discuss how the United States can best support the process,” it added.

News.Az