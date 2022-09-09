US welcomes Azerbaijan's handover of five Armenian servicemen

US welcomes Azerbaijan's handover of five Armenian servicemen

The United States welcomes the handover of five Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We welcome reports of Armenian detainees returned home, a positive development for Armenia and Azerbaijan peace process,” the spokesman said.

“We hope all remaining detainees return home soon and Azerbaijan and Armenia continue taking steps to build trust and resolve outstanding differences,” Price added.

News.Az