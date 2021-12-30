U.S. welcomes Azerbaijan’s return of five Armenian servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States welcomes Azerbaijan’s return of five Armenian servicemen, the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the State Department wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"We welcome Azerbaijan's December 29 return of five Armenian service members who were detained on November 16, 2021," the Bureau tweeted.

Guided by the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan on Wednesday handed over five persons of Armenian origin to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation, the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons told News.Az.

They are servicemen of Armenian origin detained on November 16, 2020 as Azerbaijan prevented the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar district on the state border of the two countries.

The names of the Armenian servicemen are Sarkis Abramyan (born in 1995), Arman Khachatryan (born in 1991), Vage Agajanyan (born in 1988), Suren Khachataryan (born in 1992), and Aram Avetyan (born in 1997).

Azerbaijan returned 21 captured servicemen to Armenia on November 26, December 4, and 19.

News.Az