US: What will Trump prioritize if he returns to the presidency?

Donald Trump's initial days in office will carry significant symbolism, with his actions likely reflecting a mix of domestic and international policies. He will aim to demonstrate his determination to voters while also showcasing America's strength on the global stage, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

To get things rolling quickly, Trump will depend on presidential executive orders, which are directives issued by the president. These orders bypass US Congress and can cover a range of issues like national security, foreign policy, and regulatory matters. A pile of them is expected to be ready for him to sign on January 20.In a TV interview on "Meet the Press" on December 8, Trump confirmed he would sign "a lot" of executive orders on Day 1 relating to the economy, energy, and most importantly the Mexican border.However, executive orders are not an all-encompassing power and can only be used to direct the actions of the executive branch, says Dan Mallinson, an associate professor of public policy and administration at Penn State Harrisburg in Pennsylvania.These powers can still "be wide-ranging, including his promise to close the border," he told DW, "but other orders just start the slow federal rulemaking process, which can take years."Since arriving on the national stage, Trump has been fixated on the Mexican border and the people crossing it to enter the US. In his first term in office, he wanted to complete a wall between the two countries and have Mexico pay for it.Four years later, stopping irregular migration by securing the country's borders was one of the main issues that got Trump reelected. He is likely to revive a "Remain in Mexico" policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while claims are processed.For those already in the country illegally, he has called for the biggest mass deportation in the country's history, focusing first on criminals before turning to other undocumented immigrants.Despite this plan — and any executive orders to expedite deportations — making this happen would require time and the support of local and state agencies. It would also face legal challenges.In addition to fighting irregular migration, Trump is likely to again slow legal migration including making work permits, green cards, and visas harder and more expensive to get. This could impact skilled workers and prospective university students.Trump also confirmed on "Meet the Press" that ending birthright citizenship was a Day 1 priority, if possible, through executive action. "We're going to end that because it's ridiculous," he said. This could be difficult since the principle that anyone born on US soil is an American citizen is anchored in the Constitution.

