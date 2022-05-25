US will continue to engage to help S. Caucasus find peace – Blinken

US will continue to engage to help S. Caucasus find peace – Blinken

US will continue to engage to help S. Caucasus find peace – Blinken

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States will continue to engage to help the South Caucasus find peace, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Blinken said that yesterday he had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I spoke with Nikol Pashinyan yesterday about how the United States supports the positive momentum in Armenian discussions with Azerbaijan and Turkey. The United States will continue to engage to help the South Caucasus find peace,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az