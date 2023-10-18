US "will continue to have Israel's back," Biden promisies

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden pledged US support for Israel in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the country's war cabinet in an expanded bilateral meeting in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, saying, "We will continue to have Israel's back as you work to defend your people," News.az reports citing CNN.

“We’ll continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy to innocent civilians,” Biden told Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet, blasting Hamas’ attack as “brutal, inhuman, almost beyond belief.”

For his part, Netanyahu slammed Hamas for committing “this terrible, double-war crime against humanity.”

“While Israel seeks to minimize civilian casualties, Hamas seeks to maximize civilian casualties,” Netanyahu said. “Hamas wants to kill as many Israelis as possible and has no regard whatsoever to Palestinian lives – every day they perpetrate a double war crime, targeting our civilians while hiding behind their civilians, embedding themselves in the civilian population and using them as human shields.”

The Israeli prime minister also addressed the hospital bombing in Gaza overnight, in which preliminary estimates indicate hundreds were killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza,

“We saw the cost of this terrible war crime yesterday, when a rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists misfired and landed on a Palestinian hospital,” Netanayahu said. “The entire world was rightfully outraged – but this outrage should be directed not at Israel, but at the terrorists. As we proceed in this war, Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm's way.”

News.Az